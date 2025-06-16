M. Kraus & Co Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6%

ECL stock opened at $263.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

