Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.5% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHR opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
