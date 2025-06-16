Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $384.49 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $567.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

