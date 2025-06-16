Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,716,000 after purchasing an additional 105,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,343,000 after purchasing an additional 186,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

