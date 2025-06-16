Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Verisail Partners LLC

Verisail Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 32.4% of Verisail Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verisail Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after buying an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.