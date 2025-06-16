Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,094 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

