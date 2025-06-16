ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 51.6% in May

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPA opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.08.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. Analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
