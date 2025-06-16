Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $144,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $501.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

