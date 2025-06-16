ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of SRS stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 2,055.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.91% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

