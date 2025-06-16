Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Corporate Travel Management stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

