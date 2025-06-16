Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Up 51.2% in May

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

