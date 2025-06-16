Short Interest in SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Drops By 41.8%

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGDH opened at $0.00 on Monday. SGD has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

