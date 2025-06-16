Short Interest in SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Drops By 41.8%

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGD Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGDH opened at $0.00 on Monday. SGD has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
SGD Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SGD
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.