Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

