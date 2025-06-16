QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $54,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $162.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.