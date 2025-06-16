Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

