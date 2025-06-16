Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.90 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

