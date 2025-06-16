Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $163,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,203,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

GBTC opened at $82.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $88.36.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

