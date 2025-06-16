Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $73,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

