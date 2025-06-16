Adero Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Adero Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 18,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Workday by 679.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 23,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,666 shares of company stock valued at $38,465,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average is $252.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

