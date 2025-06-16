NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

