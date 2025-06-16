Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $66.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

