MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

MNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get MNTN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNTN

MNTN Stock Up 11.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MNTN stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. 96,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,495. MNTN has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

In other MNTN news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,083,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock valued at $31,283,712. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MNTN

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.