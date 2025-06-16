Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.14 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

