QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $317.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.18.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

