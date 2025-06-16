Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,056,996,000 after purchasing an additional 315,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,589,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,971,609,000 after purchasing an additional 441,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $200.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

