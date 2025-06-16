Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $258.25 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

