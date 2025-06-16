Mason & Associates Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,043 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.85 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

