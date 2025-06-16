QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,972 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 206,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,587,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,540.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 158,569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.