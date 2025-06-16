Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $65,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

