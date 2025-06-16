GEM Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

GEM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 136.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 474.4% during the first quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 189,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 156,306 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

