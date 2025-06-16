1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 231.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $325.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

