Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.