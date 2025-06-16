iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Avid Wealth Partners LLC

Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 3.2% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $163.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

