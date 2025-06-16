Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 787.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 79.9% in the first quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 12,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $512.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.57 and a 200-day moving average of $538.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.