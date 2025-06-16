Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.90 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $377.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

