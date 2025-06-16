Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.