Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 417.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,153. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

