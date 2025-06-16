Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

