Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

