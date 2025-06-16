Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BILZ stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

