Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $4,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,500. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $480.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.81 and its 200 day moving average is $392.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

