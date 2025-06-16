Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

INCY opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

