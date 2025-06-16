Best Medical Stocks To Follow Today – June 15th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Hims & Hers Health, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology developers, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. By investing in medical stocks, shareholders gain exposure to advances in treatments, technologies and patient care, but they also assume risks tied to regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.39. 13,729,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,840. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $818.56. 2,753,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,306. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,944,516. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,342,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156,056. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,549,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,348. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20.

