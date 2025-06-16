BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,889,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,216,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,607 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.