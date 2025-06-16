Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $478,695. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

