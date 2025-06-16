Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04). Approximately 90,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,782,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.29 ($0.04).

Iconic Labs Stock Down 17.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.77. The stock has a market cap of £301,320.00, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

