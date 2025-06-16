Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Increases By 100.0%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Fortitude Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

