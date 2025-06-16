Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 2,077.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 262,653 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 76,492,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,051,000 after buying an additional 69,970,561 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $13,212,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,382,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:GORV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 62.37% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

