Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

SRPT opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 463,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164,041 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.