Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, CF Industries, Shell, and NuScale Power are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as a fuel—ranging from electrolyzer manufacturers and green-hydrogen producers to fuel-cell and storage-infrastructure developers. They’re often grouped under the clean-energy or alternative-energy sectors, attracting investors who believe hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonizing industry, power generation and transportation. Performance in this segment tends to track policy support for green hydrogen, technological breakthroughs and broader energy-price dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,512,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,277. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $465.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,686. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,080. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $72.49. 5,920,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $38.79. 9,764,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

